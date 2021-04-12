Sheriff’s Office: Man’s body found in Johnson County Sunday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man’s body was found in Johnson County on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office states that dispatchers were called by a passerby on Forge Creek Road near Marvin Brown Hill.

The caller said they had possibly discovered human remains.

JCSO, Johnson County EMS, the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.

An adult man’s body was recovered by investigators.

The body has been sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for autopsy, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office says the identity of the person is being withheld pending investigation.