Sheriff’s office: Man who led Unicoi County deputies on pursuit captured in Washington County, Tenn.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man who led Unicoi County deputies on a pursuit in early January has been arrested in Washington County, Tenn.

The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office posted Wednesday that Christopher Saults had been captured in Washington County, Tenn. on Tuesday.

According to Washington County Jail records, Saults is facing charges for violation of probation (three counts) and failure to appear (two counts).

On January 2, Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley told News Channel 11 that Saults was wanted on felony warrants and was involved in a pursuit with his deputies.

The post by the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office stated that Saults will eventually face extradition to face felony charges there.