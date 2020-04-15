Sheriff’s Office: Man wanted out of Arizona arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Washington Co., Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man wanted out of Arizona was arrested on drug charges after a Washington County deputy saw weapons and found narcotics during a traffic stop.
According to a post from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling the Exit 10 area of the county on Wednesday and conducted a traffic stop after a traffic infraction.
The deputy saw a weapons on the floor of the vehicle and asked for the driver’s identification, according to the post.
The driver, later identified as Randall Patrick Owens, gave deputies a fake name and birthday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Owens was arrested prior to authorities searching the vehicle, since he had provided false identification and had been driving without a license.
The post says deputies found a tomahawk, several knives, a gun, a syringe, methamphetamine and glass smoking pipes in the car.
Owens was discovered to have an outstanding warrant in Arizona.
He was charged with the following:
- Possession of Schedule I or II Narcotics
- Driving without a License
- Providing False Identity to a Law Enforcement Officer
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Owens was arrested and transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority, where he is being held without bond.