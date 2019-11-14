Sheriff’s Office: Man shot by Greene County deputies now facing felony charges

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man shot by Greene County deputies following a car chase is facing charges.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Joshua Cook, 34, is charged with:

Simple Possession of a Schedule II Evading Arrest Tampering with Evidence Driving on Revoked License – 2nd Prohibited Weapons Violation of Probation Child Support

On Friday, deputies were called to the 300 block of North Broyles Street in Greeneville to a report of individuals sitting in a parked vehicle playing loud music.

According to a release from the TBI, as the deputy approached the vehicle, another individual at that location jumped into the vehicle and it fled the location.

Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle multiple times. It was finally stopped on Snapps Ferry Road.

What happened next remains under investigation by the TBI, but at least one deputy fired at the vehicle, hitting the driver.

The driver was later identified as Cook.

