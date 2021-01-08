Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested in Tenn. after alleged stabbing, child abduction in Wise County, Va.

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man was arrested in Tennessee after he allegedly stabbed a man, assaulted a woman and abducted a child in Wise, Virginia.

According to a post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to stabbing on Northampton Road in Wise on Monday, January 4.

Deputies reported the home was forcibly entered. A male stabbing victim and a woman who was physically assaulted were found inside, according to the post.

The victims told deputies that a 10-year-old child was abducted by a non-custodial parent by force. Reece Mullins, 41, of Coeburn, Virginia, was identified as the suspect.

The post says both victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and later released.

A BOLO was issued for Mullins’ vehicle and the child.

WCSO reports Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers spotted the vehicle on Interstate 81 near Greeneville within a couple of hours.

THP conducted a traffic stop and took Mullins into custody.

The child was found unharmed during the traffic stop.

As of Friday, Mullins remains incarcerated in Tennessee awaiting extradition on the following charges: