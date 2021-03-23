Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested after chase involving stolen Morristown vehicle ends in Washington County, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Tennessee man was arrested Monday after a police chase involving a stolen Morristown vehicle ended in Southwest Virginia.

According to a post from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on radar assignment along Interstate 81 when the department was notified that Virginia State Police were pursuing a suspect into the county.

The post states authorities were pursuing the suspect, later identified as Alan Myers, due to the vehicle being stolen from Morristown, Tennessee.

Photo: Alan Myers (Southwest Virginia Regional Jail)

The WCVSO deputy reportedly joined the chase, during which the stolen Ford F250 exceeded speeds of 80 mph.

According to WCVSO, Myers used the median to turn around on I-81 multiple times and change directions.

At one point, Myers entered Smyth County before turning around once again.

After reentering Washington County, the truck was successfully spiked twice and eventually came to a stop.

Both Myers and a female passenger were taken into custody.

Myers, 51, of Whitesburg, Tennessee was charged with disregard of police command to stop, driving without a license and reckless driving.

He is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.