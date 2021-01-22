Sheriff’s Office: Knoxville suspect sought after Wise County man injured in stabbing

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a man was transported to a nearby hospital after a stabbing on Wednesday, January 20.

According to a release from WCSO, deputies responded to calls about a stabbing in the East Stone Gap area.

The release says a man with “multiple injuries sustained from a physical assault by a weapon.”

The victim was transported to Lonesome Pine Hospital for treatment due to the seriousness of his injuries.

WCSO reports warrants have been obtained for Correl “Iraq” Baker, 30, of Knoxville, charging him with malicious wounding and stabbing in the commission of a felony.

The sheriff’s office reports the investigation is active and encourage anyone with information to call 276-328-3756.

News Channel 11 has reached out to authorities for a photo of Baker but has not heard back yet.