Sheriff’s Office: Johnson Co. commissioner charged with aggravated assault after dispute over property

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson County commissioner was arrested on Saturday, June 12 and charged with aggravated assault.

According to a release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Gerald Grindstaff, 75, of Stout Branch Road, was arrested after officers were called to “a civil dispute over property” around 5:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office states that Grindstaff is charged with aggravated assault and false reports to authorities.

He was released on a $20,000 bond and given a court date of August 25, 2021, according to the release.

According to the Johnson County, TN Government website, Grindstaff is a District 3 Commissioner.