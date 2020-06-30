Sheriff’s Office: Human remains found at ‘burned dwelling’ in Bristol, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Human remains were recovered from a burned home in Bristol, Virginia, according to the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release, the remains were recovered from the dwelling on Mary’s Chapel Road.

The release says Goodson Kinderhook Fire Department was called to the burning home around 11 p.m. on Saturday and was at the scene until 2:30 a.m. on Sunday extinguishing the fire there.

The fire department had to return around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday because the fire had rekindled.

The home was declared a complete loss, according to the release.

On Monday, the release says the sheriff’s office was called to the burned home after reports of a body being burned in its remnants.

Sheriff Andis said in the release that the death is suspicious and is being investigated.

More information on the victim will be released following an autopsy.

The dwelling was vacant and listed for sale at the time of the fire, according to the release.

The remains recovered are being transported to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-676-6000.