Sheriff’s Office: Greene Co. man charged with attempted second-degree murder after firing shotgun at relative

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Chuckey man was arrested Sunday night after investigators say he fired a shotgun into a relative’s bedroom.

According to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in the 1100 block of Stone Dam Road at 10:35 p.m. after receiving a call about an assault.

The report says the victim told deputies he had recently moved back into Kevin Crumm’s house on Stone Dam Road.

The victim said Crumm had been drinking when he left the house around 6:30 p.m.

The report says Crumm returned about an hour later and hit the carport in the driveway with his vehicle, damaging the car and the carport.

GCSO reports the victim said he stayed in his bedroom and locked the door to avoid Crumm after he returned.

Crumm then began threatening the victim, saying he was going to “blow his head off,” according to the report.

The victim said he heard Crumm load and close the action on a single shot shotgun. He then moved from the bed to his closet out of caution.

The report says as the victim reached the doorway of the closet, Crumm allegedly fired the weapon.

The round from the shotgun went through the bedroom door and struck the window at the back of the room.

The victim then called 911 for help, according to GCSO.

The report says deputies saw Crumm sitting in a chair through a door when they arrived. Crumm reportedly told them to come in.

According to deputies, the shotgun was laying on the end table beside Crumm when they entered the home.

Crumm was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and transported to the Greene County Detention Center.