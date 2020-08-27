Sheriff’s Office: Greene Co. inmate back in custody after approximately 11 minute escape

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greene County inmate is back in custody after an approximately 11 minute escape Wednesday.

According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office release, a citizen called 911 to report “suspicious activity” on Summer Street near the Greene County Workhouse.

The caller said they saw a man running from the Workhouse and crossed the road onto Greene County Schools Central Office property.

Both GCSD and Greeneville Police officers responded.

According to the release, “It was determined that the male was 28 year old Darrell Berry and that he had walked away from his trustee job at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department of Transportation on Summer St.”

K9 Matti (Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

Chief Deputy David Beverly then spotted Berry near Holt Court.

“After noticing Chief Beverly’s vehicle with the emergency equipment activated, Berry fled into a wooded area out of sight.”

A search of the area began.

According to the sheriff’s office, K9 Matti found Berry hiding under an outbuilding.

Berry is reported to have been serving a sentence for a misdemeanor violation of probation. He is now also facing charges of escape and evading arrest.