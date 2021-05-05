Sheriff’s Office: Charlotte, NC man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man from Charlotte, North Carolina was arrested in Carter County after a traffic stop allegedly led to the discovery of firearms and drugs.

According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, investigators saw a vehicle driving about 20 miles per hour over the speed limit in Elizabethton Monday night.

The release states a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 67.

CCSO reports the driver was identified as Joe Nathan Govan, 22.

Govan was reportedly asked to “step out of the vehicle so they could speak to him at the rear of the car to avoid nearby traffic.”

The release states Govan did as asked and told authorities he had to guns in his waistband, which investigators then secured.

According to CCSO, Govan also told investigators he had narcotics, which prompted a search of his person and vehicle.

The release states the following were found:

Methamphetamine

MDMA (commonly known as molly or ecstasy)

Marijuana

Scales

Another firearm

Nearly $1,800 in cash

Govan was arrested and charged with Schedule I drug violations, Schedule II drug violations and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was reportedly booked into the Carter County Detention Center and released Wednesday on a $32,000 bond.