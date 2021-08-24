Sheriff’s Office: Buchanan County man charged with murder of wife

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Grundy, Virginia man has been charged with murder after authorities report they found his wife dead from a gunshot wound in their home.

According to a release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting call at a home on Material Road in the Slate Creek area of the county.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead with a gunshot wound. She was identified as Barbara Anne Hartford, 68, of Grundy.

BCSO also reports deputies found her husband, Harold Harvey Hartford Jr., 66, of Grundy, alive in the home. Harold Hartford was “suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound” when he was found.

The release states Mr. Hartford was given aid by responding medical personnel and transported to a landing zone, after which he was flown to a Pikeville, Kentucky area hospital by the Virginia State Police Med-Flight.

As of Tuesday morning, Mr. Hartford is still in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to BCSO, the scene of the shooting was processed by investigators. A gun was found that is believed to have been used in the shootings, and other evidence was collected. BCSO also interviewed witnesses and received statements.

The release states that based off the investigation, warrants have been obtained for Harold Hartford, charging him with murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. BCSO reports he will be arrested after he is released from the hospital and will be extradited back to Virginia.

Barbara Hartford’s body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Western District in Roanoke for an autopsy, the release states.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out for the family and friends of those involved and the community where they lived,” Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan wrote in the release. “This is a tragic incident for them all. I would also like to ask for privacy to the family while they deal with this troubling time.”