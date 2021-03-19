Sheriff’s Office: Body found outside auto repair shop in Washington County, Tenn.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A body has been found in Washington County, Tennessee Friday morning, according to authorities.

Captain Shawn Judy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found outside of Boones Creek Starter & Alternator.

The auto repair shop is located in the 5300 block of Kingsport Highway in the Oak Grove area.

The sheriff’s office did not release the body’s gender or any other information.

Judy says the sheriff’s office is investigating and will release more details when they are available.

