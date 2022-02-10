SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man from Sullivan County is being honored, for the second time in recent months, for his heroic actions.

Brandon Keller was presented a Citizen Service Medal by Sheriff Jeff Cassidy after he located a missing elderly couple in January.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Keller stopped at a car that he saw sitting on the side of the road. That is when he found a man and woman that had been reported missing just a day earlier.

Keller placed the couple in his car to keep them warm while he called to report the situation. As it turned out, the man and woman had been the subjects of a Silver Alert after they were reported missing the day before.

Keller and his father were also presented the Citizen Lifesaving Award by Sheriff Cassidy after they pulled a man from a burning car on Christmas Day.