Sheriff’s office arrests woman for 2 Carter County home invasions

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities have arrested a woman in connection with two home invasions in Carter County.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office says Karen Ashley Berry, 30, was arrested Monday at her home on Big Sandy Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, Berry confessed to a home invasion on Newton Road last Thursday and a previous break in at the same residence.

Deputies responded to the Thursday home invasion and were told by the homeowners that they heard someone inside the home and discovered someone hiding in a closet. The suspect then pushed their way out of the closet and ran from the home, they reported.

Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary. She is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $31,000 bond.