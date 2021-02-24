Sheriff’s Office: 3 arrested after chase involving stolen truck in Washington County, Va., ends in Marion

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Three people were arrested Tuesday, February 23 after a chase began on Interstate 81 North in Washington County, Virginia and ended in a wooded area in Marion.

According to a post from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, a Dodge truck was seen speeding on I-81 North. A WCVSO captain radared the truck going 86 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The captain attempted a traffic stop, but the truck began to accelerate and reached speeds over 100 mph. The post says the truck was swerving in and out of both lanes and the emergency lane on the interstate.

During the chase, the truck approached a bridge construction area and “disregarded the road closure and struck traffic control devices to get through the area.”

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police took over the pursuit at mile marker 39, according to WCVSO.

The truck was reportedly found in the Town of Marion. The driver and two passengers had fled on foot from the truck.

The driver and passengers were found and taken into custody after a brief search in a wooded area.

The driver was identified as Landon Lockhart, 21, of Boones Mill, Virginia. WCVSO reports the truck had been reported stolen from Botetourt County, Virginia on Monday, February 22.

The passengers were identified as Zoey Martin, 47, of Buchanan, Virginia and Kristen Pountious, 28, of Christiansburg, Virginia.

Martin had outstanding warrants from Botetourt County for failure to pay fines. Two smoking devices were reportedly found on her person while she was being x-rayed before being booked into jail. Martin was charged with possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner.

Pountious has six felony probation violations out of Pulaski County, Virginia and one felony probation violation from Montgomery County, Virginia.

The three suspects were all transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail where they are being held without bond as of 5:25 p.m. Tuesday.

The Marion Police Department also assisted in the chase, according to the post.