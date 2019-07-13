Sheriff’s Office: 2 injured in Saturday morning shooting in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning, leaving two men with “multiple gun wounds,” according to deputies.

The office made the announcement on social media early Saturday morning.

The following statement was issued from the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook account.

“INVESTIGATING: Team Hamblen County Sheriff Deputies responded to 3321 Boatman Mountain Rd at 10:20AM this morning to a shooting. Upon arrival, two men in their twenties were discovered in the yard with multiple gun shot wounds. Both men are being transported for medical treatment. Investigation is ongoing. Update later.“

