Sheriff’s Office: 2 arrested after Washington County, Va. deputy sees ‘hand-to-hand drug transaction’

Photos: Thomas Owens (left) and Megan Holmes (right). Courtesy of Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested Sunday night in Washington County, Virginia after a deputy saw them participating in a drug transaction.

According to a post from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to the Walmart in Abingdon around 6 p.m. due to two people reportedly passed out in a vehicle.

When the deputy arrived, he reported seeing a “hand-to-hand drug transaction” take place between Megan Holmes and Thomas Owens.

Both suspects were detained, and a loaded 9mm pistol was recovered from Owens during a patdown, according to the post.

WCVSO reports a “large baggy containing approximately 8 grams of Methamphetamine” was also found after a further search of Owens.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene and alerted deputies to the odor of narcotics.

A search of Holmes’ vehicle found packaging material, syringes, paraphernalia and money in amounts consistent with drug transactions, WCVSO reports.

The post says Owens, 44 of Chilhowie, had an active capias out of Smyth County and “several prior offenses for distribution and manufacturing narcotics.”

Owens was charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II Narcotics

Possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I or II Narcotics

Holmes, 26, of Marion was charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II Narcotics.