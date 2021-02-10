Sheriff’s Office: 2 arrested after deputies discover meth, firearm during traffic stop in Washington Co., Va.

Photos: Jeremy Canter (left) and Bayley Cleary (right). Courtesy of Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested in Washington County, Virginia after deputies found methamphetamine, a firearm and cash in a vehicle.

According to a post from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw a vehicle “acting suspicious” in the 16000 block of Lee Highway on Sunday, February 7.

The post says deputies learned the vehicle was associated with a possible wanted person.

The driver was identified as Jeremy Canter, 33, of Bristol, Tennessee. The passenger was identified as Byley Cleary, 18, of Abingdon.

WCVSO reports Canter gave deputies consent to search the vehicle.

The post says deputies found the following:

Methamphetamine

Cocaine

A firearm

Cash

Baggies

Scales

Smoking devices

A search warrant was conducted and deputies reported finding more items in the vehicle.

The Bristol Virginia Police Department, Virginia State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration assisted in the investigation.

Canter was charged with the following:

Distribution of Schedule I or II narcotics

Possession of Schedule I or II narcotics

Possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon

Possession of a Firearm while in possession of Schedule I or II narcotics

Carrying a concealed weapon without a permit

Cleary was charged with the following: