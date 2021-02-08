Sheriff’s Dept.: Both suspects in custody after injuring man during Jan 21. Greene County shooting

Photo: Justin Clark (left) and Andrew Dinsmore (right) courtesy of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two men have been arrested after they left a man injured during a home robbery and shooting in Greene County.

According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Andrew Dinsmore, 38, and Justin Michael Clark, 32, have been arrested.

Both men were sought as suspects after deputies were called to a shooting at a home on House Road on January 21. Authorities found Joshua Murray bleeding from his leg due to a gunshot wound suffered during a robbery.

Dinsmore was identified as a suspect later that day, but Clark was not identified at the time.

Dinsmore was arrested Friday, February 5 in Marion, North Carolina.

The release says Dinsmore is being held in North Carolina for the sheriff’s department on warrants of especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

Clark was arrested January 27 and faces the same charges, according to the release.

The release states Clark is being held in the Greene County Detention Center while awaiting a criminal court hearing.