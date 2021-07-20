Sheriff’s Department: Mother, boyfriend charged with first-degree murder of Greene County infant

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greene County mother and her boyfriend have been arrested and charged in the death of a 10-month-old child.

According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, investigators were first called to a death investigation in the 100 block of Twin Barns Road in Greeneville on April 22, 2021.

The release states 10-month-old Kade Jackson Paris was found deceased “while in the care of his mother and her boyfriend.

The mother was identified by GCSD as Ashley McCamey, 21. Her boyfriend was identified as Brandon Marsh, 28.

Findings from the investigation were reportedly presented to a Greene County Grand Jury on July 19, leading to indictments charging both McCamey and Marsh with the following:

First Degree Murder

Aggravated Child Abuse

Aggravated Child Neglect

McCamey was also charged with aggravated child endangerment, according to GCSD.

Both suspects have been arrested and are in the Greene County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond until they appear in court on September 10.