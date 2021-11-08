Sheriff: Woman, small child escape Dickenson Co. house fire

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A woman and small child were able to get out of a home in Dickenson County as it caught fire Monday morning, according to Sheriff Jeremy Fleming.

Fleming told News Channel 11 that responders were alerted to the fire on Lockhart Flat Loops around 11:30 a.m.

The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clintwood, Pound and Clinchco Mountain Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire, according to Fleming.

The home was occupied by a woman and a small child, both of whom were able to escape without injury, Fleming said.

Fleming said the home received extensive damage from the fire.