Sheriff: Woman killed in Carter County house fire Tuesday morning

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman was killed during a house fire in Carter County Tuesday morning, according to Sheriff Dexter Lunceford.

Lunceford said fire crews were called to the scene on Rasnick Hollow Road around 7:30 a.m.

The fire was quickly controlled and extinguished, but a female victim was recovered.

Lunceford says the sheriff’s office is investigating the fatal fire but only as a matter of procedure. He said the circumstances do not appear suspicious as of Tuesday morning.

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal is also investigating.

The Watauga Volunteer Fire Department was the lead agency on the scene. Hampton Valley Forge VFD, Stoney Creek VFD and Central VFD all responded as mutual aid to assist at the scene.

No other information concerning the victim was released.