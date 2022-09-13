JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A death investigation is underway after a 34-year-old woman was found dead in a Johnson County home, authorities report.

A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) states the woman was found at a residence in the Doe Valley community after a 911 call on Monday, Sept. 12.

The scene was investigated by the JCSO, the county coroner and officials from the Office of Medical Examiner, the release states. As of Tuesday, the identity of the victim is not being released.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the death, and more information is expected to be released at a later date.