Sheriff: Woman arrested on murder charge in relation to June shooting in Scott County, Va.

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for a shooting that occurred in Scott County in June 2020.

According to Scott County Sheriff Jeff Edds, Tamara Wolford was arrested over the weekend on a second-degree murder charge.

The Scott County Clerk of Courts office told News Channel 11 that Wolford had been indicted on the charge on December 18.

Sheriff Edds said Wolford’s charge stemmed from the June 16 fatal shooting of Jared Dockery on Twin Springs Road in Nickelsville.

On the night of the shooting, Dockery gained entry to the home and was shot.

More details on Wolford’s arrest are expected soon.