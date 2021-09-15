Sheriff: Unicoi Co. SRO on leave without pay amid investigation

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley confirmed with News Channel 11 on Wednesday that a Unicoi County school resource officer (SRO) is on administrative leave without pay due to an investigation not related to the school to which he was assigned.

Hensley said the SRO was placed on leave around two weeks ago amid a Johnson City Police Department and Department of Children’s Services investigation.

The investigation has no connections with the school at which the SRO worked and stemmed from an incident in Johnson City, Hensley stressed.

A new SRO has been assigned to the school while the investigation continues.

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday, according to Hensley.

No further details have been released at this time. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.