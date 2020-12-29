Sheriff: Unicoi Co. deputy injured during Monday morning pursuit, suspect arrested

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Unicoi County deputy was injured after a suspect rammed his patrol unit during a pursuit early Monday.

According to a post from Unicoi County Sheriff Michael Hensley, the pursuit began just after midnight when deputies attempted to stop a DUI suspect.

The suspect fled in the vehicle up to a dead end on Martin Creek.

According to Hensley, Deputy Anthony Buckner began to exit his patrol vehicle when the suspect rammed the unit. Buckner’s leg was pinned between the door and frame of the vehicle.

The suspect continued to flee back down Martin Creek before turning down Love Street, then turning on to Elm Street.

After crossing Main Street in Erwin, the suspect ran through the Erwin Post Office parking lot and jumped an embankment. The vehicle came to rest at the Erwin Police Department, according to Hensley.

The suspect exited the vehicle and a brief foot pursuit ended when Erwin PD officer Josh Ollis apprehended him and placed him under arrest.

The suspect was only identified as a man.

Hensley’s post says the suspect had “multiple outstanding felony warrants out of Carter County and warrants out of Washington County.”

The vehicle driven by the suspect was also reported as stolen out of Johnson City.

The suspect is now facing felony charges in Unicoi County and was transported to the Unicoi County Jail.

The post says Deputy Buckner was checked by EMS and later drove himself to the hospital.