RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A suspect sought by the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD) is wanted for alleged offenses committed in various counties throughout Southwest Virginia, according to Russell County Sheriff Bill Watson.

Watson told News Channell 11 that Devin Evans, 25, is wanted on several charges that stem from incidents in Russell, Scott and Washington Counties, as well as in the City of Bristol, Virginia. In addition to local agencies, Watson said the U.S. Marshals Service and Virginia State Police are searching for Evans.

The BVPD announced Thursday morning that they were seeking Evans, who was considered armed and dangerous after escaping from authorities.

According to Watson, Evans escaped authorities after he fled from a vehicle into a wooded area on July 16.

The BVPD attempted to apprehend Evans on Wednesday night after receiving a report that a stolen vehicle suspected to have been taken by Evans and his sister was at a Bristol apartment complex. The BVPD executed a search warrant and took Evans’s sister and another man into custody, but Evans was not found.

Watson said Evans’s charges include four counts of violation of probation, driving on a revoked or suspended license, escape, fraud, larceny and obstruction of justice.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.