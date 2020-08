WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A double homicide in Washington County, Virginia has left two people dead, according to Sheriff Blake Andis.

Sheriff Andis told News Channel the shooting occurred on Peaceful Valley Road.

The sheriff’s office has confirmed the shooting was a double homicide.

More details are expected to be released at a news conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

No further information has been released.

News Channel 11 will continue to follow this developing story online an on-air.