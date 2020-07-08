Sheriff: 3 injured in Wythe County shooting, including 2 deputies

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Authorities confirmed Wednesday morning that two Wythe County deputies and one other individual were injured in a shooting following a domestic incident Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Virginia State troopers were dispatched to a domestic situation with shots fired at 586 Whippoorwill Road shortly before 10 p.m.

While approaching the residence, two deputies were shot in the dark, according to the release.

Wythe County sheriff’s office says one deputy is in serious condition at Roanoke Carillion Hospital. So is the suspect. The other deputy who was shot was released from the hospital with minor injuries. Virginia State Police are investigating. — Aaron Farrar (@aaronfarrarNews) July 8, 2020

Authorities say they returned fire and shot one individual.

That individual and one of the deputies are both currently in serious condition at Roanoke Carilion Hospital, the sheriff’s office says.

Meanwhile, the other injured deputy has reportedly been released from the hospital with minor injuries.

Virginia State Police is investigating this officer-involved shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

