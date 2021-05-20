Sheriff: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Washington County, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Authorities are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Washington County, Virginia left a suspect dead.

According to a statement from Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, the shooting occurred Thursday morning at the Economy Inn off of Exit 10 on Interstate 81.

Andis told News Channel 11 the suspect died following the shooting.

No officers were injured, according to Andis.

Sheriff Andis said the Virginia State Police are now on the scene and taking over the investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.

News Channel 11 has reached out to VSP in regards to the matter and will provide regular updates when more information becomes available.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene.