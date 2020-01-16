Sheriff: Suspect dead after 8-hour standoff in Ashe County, NC

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – A man is dead after an eight-hour-long standoff in Ashe County, North Carolina, during which deputies were shot at, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office posted on Thursday morning with a statement from Sheriff B. Phil Howell saying that deputies were called to a welfare check in the Fleetwood area around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to ASCO, deputies were shot at multiple times just before arriving on the scene.

Phone calls and other forms of communication with the male suspect reportedly indicated that he wanted to harm to members of law enforcement.

The standoff lasted for eight hours before ending with a suspect dead at the scene.

All law enforcement officers and first responders were unharmed, despite being fired upon.

The statement says the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, the West Jefferson Police Department, Jefferson Police Department, North Carolina Highway Patrol, State Bureau of Investigation, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Boone Police Department, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office and the Appalachian State University Police Department all responded to the situation.

Ashe Medics, West Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Department, Warrensville Volunteer Fire Department and Watauga EMS also responded to the standoff.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was immediately requested to conduct an investigation into the situation, according to standard procedure.