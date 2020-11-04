Sheriff: Suspect charged with murder in South Carolina arrested in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested for homicide in Johnson County after investigators found an abandoned vehicle from South Carolina.

According to a release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an abandoned vehicle on Sprucy Lane Sunday afternoon.

Deputies found the vehicle and determined that it had been reported stolen out of South Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation followed and discovered that the owner of the abandoned vehicle had been killed in a homicide in Pickens County, South Carolina.

On Monday morning, authorities made contact with David Michael Watkins, 29.

The release says Watkins was determined to be the person responsible for the homicide and abandoning the vehicle.

He is currently being held in the Johnson County Jail without bond. Extradition to South Carolina is pending.