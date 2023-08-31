WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Washington County, Tennessee school was evacuated Thursday after a reported bomb threat.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies were called to Sulphur Springs School Thursday afternoon after a school resource officer was alerted to a threat on a bathroom wall.

The sheriff’s office reports that out of an abundance of caution, an evacuation took place and the school was searched.

The release states that the investigation into the threat found it was not viable and no devices were found.