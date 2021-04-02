Sheriff: Sullivan County authorities seeking suspect in murder investigation

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect in a murder investigation, according to a release.

Investigators were informed of a murder that occurred at a home in the 400 block of Hooven Street in Kingsport and identified Emmet Daniel Kimberlin, 33, of Kingsport, as a suspect.

The release states Kimberlin is believed to be traveling in a “late 1990’s model Honda CRV that is green in color.”

The victim in the murder investigation has not been identified as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding Kimberlin’s location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330.

