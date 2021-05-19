Sheriff: SROs to remain in Unicoi Co. schools this summer due to high amount of students

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Due to an influx of summer school students, Unicoi County Schools will maintain a presence of School Resource Officers on campuses in the coming months.

In a normal year, the decreased number of students during the summer allows for lighter coverage of officers, but challenges due to COVID-19 have increased the need for summer school instruction.

According to a Facebook post by Unicoi County Sheriff Michael Hensley, the sheriff’s office has been working in cooperation with Erwin Police Chief Raegan Tilson, Unicoi County Director of Schools John English and Tammy Larkey to staff the halls of local schools.

“Just the sense of security of an officer being at the school means a lot,” said Sheriff Hensley. “So, we want to do our part to make sure that they’re comfortable and feel safe so they can learn. That’s what it’s all about.”

Sheriff Hensley thanked all SROs for their service to the community, especially in times of hardship.