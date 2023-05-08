CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three people have been charged in the death of a Carter County man, including the victim’s sons.

A release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) states that Jacob Hitchcock, 31, and Joshua Hitchcock, 25, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of their father, 63-year-old William “Bill” Hitchcock Jr.

The CCSO states Britney Hitchcock, 35, was charged with filing a false report in relation to the investigation. Britney Hitchcock was identified by the CCSO as Jacob Hitchcock’s wife.

“During the course of the investigation, Bill Hitchcock’s sons, Jacob Hitchcock and Joshua Hitchcock, were developed as suspects,” Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley said in the release. “On Monday morning investigators presented their findings to the Carter County Grand Jury, which handed down the indictments charging the brothers with first-degree murder and an indictment charging Jacob’s wife Britney Hitchcock with filing a false report.”

Bill Hitchcock was found deceased on April 1 by a group of fishermen on the Watauga River, who reported seeing his body in a driveway on Old Stoney Creek Road. The fishermen got closer after reportedly not receiving a reply when calling to him, and they later called 911.

The CCSO reports the preliminary cause of death for Bill Hitchcock appears to be a gunshot wound.

As of Monday, the investigation remains ongoing. Fraley also thanked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for its assistance in the case.

Investigators had previously offered a $1,500 reward for information regarding the case.