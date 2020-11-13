Sheriff: Shooting investigation underway after 2 men found dead in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A shooting investigation is underway in Buchanan County after two men were found dead on Thursday, November 12.

According to a release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Fire Tower Road around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports of shots fired.

The release says deputies arrived and found two adult men dead.

The identities of the men are being withheld until their next of kin can be notified.

As of Friday afternoon, the investigation is ongoing.

BCSO reports the bodies will be transported to the Western District, Office of the Medical Examiners to be examined.