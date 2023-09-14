LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – On Wednesday night, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced they had confirmed a homicide suspect from East Tennessee had left the county. Thursday morning, Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons released new details in that decision.

Parsons stated in a post to the sheriff’s office’s page that more information could not be provided Wednesday night when the announcement was first made, due to the “sensitivity of the investigation.” However, Parsons said he wanted to ease the minds of those in the area of the previous manhunt.

Police from multiple agencies had been searching parts of Lee County for Jason Dockery, a suspect in an Anderson County, Tennessee homicide. Dockery had reportedly fled from police in Tennessee before abandoning a vehicle in Lee County, prompting the sheriff’s office to warn residents to shelter in place and closing schools in the county on Wednesday.

“In the investigation, we had learned that the subject may have possession of a cell phone and was monitoring social media in an effort to evade capture,” Parsons said Thursday morning.

According to Parsons, police spoke with a person who had given Dockery a ride to Union, Tennessee, and video footage obtained by authorities confirmed Dockery was no longer in Lee County. The United States Marshals Service also told News Channel 11 that an unknowing driver gave Dockery a ride to Union County.

“My number one priority is the safety of our Lee County citizens,” Parsons said. “We wish success to all the other law enforcement agencies that are working hard to capture the subject. Should there be any further information that needs to be put out that Lee County citizens should know then my office will provide those updates.”

Parsons said he will also let Lee County residents know when Dockery is captured.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday morning that after a “solid sighting” of Dockery in Union County, there have been no new developments since Wednesday evening.

Dockery, 44 of Knoxville, is a suspect in the alleged murder of Shystie Ranea Mayberry, who was found dead Tuesday in Anderson County. Authorities also report he is wanted for violation of probation and aggravated assault out of East Tennessee.