Sheriff: Scott County man charged with attempted murder after shooting at moving vehicle

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Scott County man is facing an attempted murder charge after he confessed to shooting a shotgun repeatedly at a moving vehicle, according to authorities.

A release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office states deputies were called to a home in the Wadlow Gap area on July 6 after receiving reports of shots fired at an occupied and moving vehicle.

Deputies and officers from the Gate City Police Department reportedly met with Larry Eugene Beck, 29, of Scott County. The release states he was unarmed when speaking with officers.

According to the release, Beck confessed to firing three rounds from a shotgun.

The gun used was recovered by officers, the release states.

According to SCSO, Beck is charged with the following:

Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Maliciously Shooting at an Occupied Motor Vehicle

Vandalism under $1,000

Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Shooting in a Roadway

The release states only one person was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. The occupant was not injured.

As of Thursday, Beck is being held in the Duffield Regional Jail with no bond.