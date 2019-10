LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Damage is already being reported across Lee County, Virginia in the wake of tornado warnings in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

According to Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons, multiple trees and power lines are down across the county on Thursday.

Not seeing as much rotation with that storm moving through Lee County. However, winds are still very strong especially just above the ground. Some of that could be mixing to the ground with sporadic damage possible. #wjhlwx pic.twitter.com/imh3S9m6ri — Tyler Allender (@TylerAllender) October 31, 2019

The tornado warning expired as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Lee County had 86 residents without as of 12:45 p.m.