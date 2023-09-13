LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — With few developments reported in the manhunt for a Tennessee homicide suspect in Lee County, Virginia, authorities believe the man is no longer in the county.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that it had confirmed that Jason Dockery, 44, of Knoxville, had left the county.

The sheriff’s office did not say where Dockery may be, but said no further details could be released at the time “because of the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation.”

Sheriff Gary Parsons spoke with News Channel 11 earlier Wednesday as the search for Jason Dockery, 44 of Knoxville, entered its second day. He said it was concerning that a full day of searching for Dockery did not yield any results.

“There certainly is a concern, and that’s very possible,” Parsons said. “We find it unusual that he’s made no effort to get a vehicle or to get food or anything, and no one’s seen him make any attempt at that. So, it is possible that he’s left the area.”

The manhunt for Dockery began Tuesday evening after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office warned residents in the Ewing area to shelter in place and avoid strangers. It was later reported that Dockery was a suspect in an Anderson County homicide that took place the same day.

Photo: Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons updates News Channel 11 on the search for homicide suspect Jason Dockery. (WJHL)

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the victim of the reported homicide, naming her as Shystie Ranea Mayberry. She was reportedly found dead from a gunshot wound on Tuesday afternoon, and a pursuit began in Claiborne County, Tennessee later in the day.

Dockery is also wanted for violation of probation and aggravated assault out of other East Tennessee counties.

“We’re chasing down every call that we get,” Parsons said Wednesday. “People are hearing dogs barking. Certainly, everyone’s paranoia and concern. And we’ve had calls of people seeing people on the road. We’ve checked all of that out, but really nothing new has developed as far as a suspect.”

The search for Dockery caused Lee County Public Schools to close Wednesday. However, schools will operate on a regular schedule Thursday, according to the district’s assistant superintendent.

The United States Marshals Service reported Wednesday that most of Dockery’s connections appear to be in East Tennessee counties like Knox, Sevier and Anderson counties. Parsons said those searching in Lee County don’t believe Dockery is familiar with the area.

The Marshals Service has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Dockery’s arrest. He is described by investigators as 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 170 pounds. The Marshals Service reports he is believed to be armed and “very dangerous.”

Anyone who sees Dockery or has information is asked to call 911 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 276-346-7777.