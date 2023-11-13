SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Smyth County Friday.

According to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, the sheriff’s office was informed that a man had been hit by a vehicle in the area of 5860 Lee Highway in the Atkins section of the county.

Deputies, firefighters and rescue personnel responded to the scene, and a man was transported to the Smyth County Community Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Shuler stated in an email.

The pedestrian was transferred to the Johnson City Medical Center, where he later died as a result of the injuries.

The deceased man was identified as Richard Hamm, 25, of Atkins.

As of Monday, Shuler said the incident remains under investigation.