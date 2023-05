CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A portion of Highway 321 in Carter County is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

According to Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley, a tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 321 at Rye Branch Road.

Fraley stated Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is on the scene and the road may be blocked for a few hours due to the crash.

News Channel 11 has reached out to THP for more information.