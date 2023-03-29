WHITEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – Twin Valley High School in Buchanan County, Virginia was placed under lockdown after a loaded firearm was found in a vehicle on campus Wednesday, police said.

According to a release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Twin Valley’s school resource officer (SRO) notified the department that a firearm was located in a parked vehicle at the school. When the firearm was seized, the release said investigators discovered it was loaded.

“Twin Valley High School was immediately put on lockdown while officers secured the area to do a threat assessment,” the BCSO release said. “The school was cleared, and the lockdown has been lifted. Twin Valley High School has been resumed to activity as normal, and there were no injuries to any student or faculty.”

One person is in custody in connection to the incident, the release said, and further investigation is underway. The release did not identify the person in custody, but said further information can be expected in later press releases.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.