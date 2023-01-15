GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man is dead after a house fire in Greene County Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), the body of Daniel Reaves, 59, was recovered from a basement room in the house that caught fire.

At around 7:11 a.m., Greene County 911 was alerted to a fire in the 600 block of Choctaw Drive. The caller said that he was woken by the family dog barking and running around inside the house. That is when the occupants saw smoke coming from the basement.

Some of the occupants were able to make it outside of the house but were not able to gain access to the basement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by TBI and the GCSD.

Units that responded to the incident included Tusculum, Limestone, Newmansville and Camp Creek Creek Volunteer Fire Department.