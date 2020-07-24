Sheriff: ‘Numerous arrests’ made at Unicoi County home in connection to drug trafficking

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several people were arrested on drug charges in Unicoi County after authorites conducted a long-term investigation and raided a house Thursday night.

According to a post from Unicoi County Sheriff Michael Hensley, the sheriff’s office had received multiple complaints of drug trafficking at 3130 Zane Whitson Drive in Unicoi.

Sheriff Hensley said narcotics officers worked on the investigation for several months.

The post says arrests were made during the raid on the home and more are expected.

Hensley said in the post that the investigation is ongoing.

No identities or further information was released.