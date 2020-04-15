Sheriff: No new information into suspected weekend murder-suicide investigation in Smyth County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — The investigation continues after a suspected murder-suicide over the weekend in Chilhowie, Virginia.

Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler told News Channel 11 that there is no new information at this time regarding the case.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Red Stone Road on Saturday about a call that a man was found in a bedroom floor surrounded by a pool of blood.

Once deputies arrived on scene, the release says they discovered a man and woman dead in the room, both from apparent gunshot wounds.

At this time, the sheriff’s office is investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

The bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsies.

The identities of the man and woman have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss