Sheriff: No new information into suspected weekend murder-suicide investigation in Smyth County

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — The investigation continues after a suspected murder-suicide over the weekend in Chilhowie, Virginia.

Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler told News Channel 11 that there is no new information at this time regarding the case.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Red Stone Road on Saturday about a call that a man was found in a bedroom floor surrounded by a pool of blood.

Once deputies arrived on scene, the release says they discovered a man and woman dead in the room, both from apparent gunshot wounds.

At this time, the sheriff’s office is investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

The bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsies.

The identities of the man and woman have not been released at this time.

