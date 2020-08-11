Sheriff: Monday night fire destroys Unicoi County home, firefighters called back for Tuesday morning flare-up

Photo: Kathy Alford

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fire that started at a Unicoi County home late Monday night kept firefighters busy throughout Tuesday morning.

According to Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley, crews were called to a structure fire on Mill Creek Road at 11:28 p.m. on Monday. Sheriff Hensley said after battling the fire, it flared back up around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Photo: Kathy Alford

No one was injured in the fire but the home is considered a total loss.

Viewer Amy Clouse sent News Channel 11 footage of the fire, which can be seen below:

The Unicoi Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad told News Channel 11 they responded to the fire and that Southside Volunteer Fire Department was the lead department on the scene.

